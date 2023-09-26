Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.41

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 5502386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

