iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Boosted by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.18. 2,473,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

