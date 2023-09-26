iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.42 and last traded at $41.42. 31,913 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24.

Get iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF alerts:

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hilltop Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4,635.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 901,623 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.