iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.42 and last traded at $41.42. 31,913 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.62.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24.
iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF
The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- What is a SEC Filing?
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.