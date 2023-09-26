Jack L. Howard Sells 625 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) President Jack L. Howard sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,375.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 114,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steel Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPLP stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. 163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818. The company has a market cap of $903.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $48.00.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $500.93 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

