JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Raised by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 4.7% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,091 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

