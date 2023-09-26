Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.85

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 6743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 101.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 124.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kenon by 55.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 144.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

