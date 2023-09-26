Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) dropped 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 61 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Komercní banka, a.s. Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

