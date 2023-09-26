Komodo Price Hits $0.22 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Komodo has a market cap of $29.50 million and approximately $579,045.29 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00099842 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00028721 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

