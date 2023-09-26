La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LZB traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 394,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,711. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25.
La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than La-Z-Boy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.