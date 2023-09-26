La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LZB traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 394,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,711. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

About La-Z-Boy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

