Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LILA

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. 204,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 14.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 338,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 43,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.