Life Science REIT PLC (LABS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Life Science REIT PLC (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Life Science REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON:LABS traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 70.80 ($0.86). The stock had a trading volume of 126,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,417. Life Science REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 58 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.80 ($1.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £247.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -905.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.81.

