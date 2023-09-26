Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on October 27th

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Litigation Capital Management Price Performance
Litigation Capital Management stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Litigation Capital Management has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 32.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.31 million, a P/E ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.14.
Litigation Capital Management Company Profile
