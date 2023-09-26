Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on October 27th

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Litigation Capital Management stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Litigation Capital Management has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 32.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.31 million, a P/E ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.14.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

