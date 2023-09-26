Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LFT opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 81,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

