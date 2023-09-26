Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.57. 901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$41.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 99.89%. The business had revenue of C$10.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Madison Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

