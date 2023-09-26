Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

LMT traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.72. 532,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

