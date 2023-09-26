Marietta Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,966. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $406.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. HSBC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

