Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 699.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $98.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,264. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $3,302,862.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,254,991.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $3,302,862.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,254,991.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,209 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.52.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

