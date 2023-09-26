Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,671,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,498,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after buying an additional 150,687 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 717,039 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 483,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 150,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

