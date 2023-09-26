Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.14.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,866,906.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,751 shares of company stock worth $36,468,911 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DRI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 802,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.56. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.37 and a 12-month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

