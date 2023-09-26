McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 392.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

MKC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. 494,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

