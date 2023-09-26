McGuire Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,551. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

