McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $9.95 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 1.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after buying an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after buying an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded down $17.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $568.14. 1,080,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.02. The firm has a market cap of $224.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

