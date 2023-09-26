MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. MillerKnoll also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.52-0.58 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 777,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 133.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

