MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MLKN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 889,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,365. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.93%.

Insider Activity at MillerKnoll

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $230,248.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MillerKnoll in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

