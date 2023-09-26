MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $950-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $975.42 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.15 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 3.0 %

MLKN stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 777,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,591. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 13,584 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,523,000 after acquiring an additional 58,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after acquiring an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,747,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

