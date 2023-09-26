Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Tops $360.47 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $360.47 million and $6.09 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,078,048,253 coins and its circulating supply is 974,649,718 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,077,825,772.8400393 with 974,269,544.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.37741113 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $5,092,751.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

