Mixin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135,961.13 (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Mixin has a total market cap of $81.82 million and approximately $135,961.13 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $136.58 or 0.00522503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Mixin Profile
Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one.
Buying and Selling Mixin
