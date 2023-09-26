Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Shares Down 1%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.04. 8,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 27,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mogo from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.24.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

