Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 13,574 Shares

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 13,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $32,441.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,744.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Momentus Stock Performance
Shares of Momentus stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 103,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Momentus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.96.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.50) by ($1.50). Momentus had a negative return on equity of 230.81% and a negative net margin of 4,321.76%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momentus Inc. will post -28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus
Momentus Company Profile
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Momentus
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.