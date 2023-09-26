Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 13,574 Shares

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 13,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $32,441.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,744.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Momentus Stock Performance

Shares of Momentus stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 103,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Momentus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.50) by ($1.50). Momentus had a negative return on equity of 230.81% and a negative net margin of 4,321.76%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momentus Inc. will post -28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

Momentus Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Momentus during the second quarter worth $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Momentus during the second quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Momentus by 1,124.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 707,219 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Momentus during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Momentus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

