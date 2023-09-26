Monero Price Tops $144.57 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $42.55 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $144.57 or 0.00550792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,247.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00243354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.10 or 0.00823335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00057616 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00118258 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,337,017 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.