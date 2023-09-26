Monument Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,345,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,142,000 after buying an additional 103,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after buying an additional 491,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.09. 1,032,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.