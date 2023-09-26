Monument Capital Management Sells 709 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

GILD stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.