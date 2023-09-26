MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 3.9%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $55.16. Approximately 98,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 456,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLTX. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $17,208,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 136.3% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $20,400,000.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.