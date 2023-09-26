MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 3.9%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $55.16. Approximately 98,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 456,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLTX. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MLTX
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $17,208,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 136.3% during the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $20,400,000.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.