Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 130,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 34,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

