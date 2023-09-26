Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 16th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,003. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.50 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$503.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.4259448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
