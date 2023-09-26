MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Trading Up 19.4% This Week

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $16.22 million and $44.17 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01802919 USD and is up 20.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $44.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

