Nano (XNO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $82.29 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,264.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00243410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.52 or 0.00816759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.76 or 0.00551160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00057566 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00117931 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

