Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.17 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $77,613.34 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00147889 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00026632 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003791 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

