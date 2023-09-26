NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $1.02 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004108 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $37.31 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000808 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.1009594 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 294 active market(s) with $25,950,671.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.