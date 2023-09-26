Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $115.28 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $115.28 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,197.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00243724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.00816403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00551054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00057617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00117722 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,977,282,864 coins and its circulating supply is 42,343,071,706 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

