Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,398 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

