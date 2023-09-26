NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.75 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

TSE NXE traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,906. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.75. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.70 and a 1-year high of C$8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.01.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

