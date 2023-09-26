Northwest Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 18,661 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.12. 3,045,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,473,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.