Northwest Bank & Trust Co Buys New Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 881,919 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,946,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,525,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,786,000 after purchasing an additional 282,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,188,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,492,000 after buying an additional 124,895 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IGF traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.