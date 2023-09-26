Northwest Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 4,975 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2023

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 265,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,278,000 after buying an additional 71,795 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 447,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 372,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.