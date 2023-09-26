Northwest Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 4,975 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 265,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,278,000 after buying an additional 71,795 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 447,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 372,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

