Northwest Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 8,251 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Honeywell International accounts for 1.6% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average of $195.46. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.