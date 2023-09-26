Northwest Bank & Trust Co Invests $233,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,890,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. 14,176,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,852,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.