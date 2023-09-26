Northwest Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. 2,814,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,767. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.