Northwest Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
BBWI traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. 2,814,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,767. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.74.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 26.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
