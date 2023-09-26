Northwest Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

MMC stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

