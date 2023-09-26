Northwest Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.18. 1,621,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,871. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

